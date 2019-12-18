A New Castle-based residual waste processing facility was fined $400,000 for violations dating back to 2016.
According to a consent assessment of civil penalty document entered on Dec. 11, Covanta Environmental Solutions LLC, agreed items A through P, as well as four others, were "true and correct."
Those items include accepting, handling and processing residual waste without approval, exceeding DEP-approved waste acceptance volumes, failure to maintain daily operation records and failure to conduct odor inspections or maintain odor patrol logs.
Violations began in 2016, which were prior to Covanta's ownership of the facility in August 2017, but violations occurred through 2018.
According to a press release provided by DEP, Covanta corrected all of the violations to the approval of DEP.
"The civil penalty ($400,000) will be paid to the state’s Solid Waste Abatement Fund, which establishes programs for the proper abatement or elimination of present or potential hazards to human health or to the environment from the improper treatment, transportation, storage, processing, or disposal of solid waste material," the press release reads.
The assessment was paid in full upon signing the consent assessment of civil penalty.
The document was signed by Paul Stauder, president of Covanta, Christina Wilhelm, program manager for Waste Management Program for the Commonwealth as well as Covanta's attorney and the Commonwealth's assistant counsel.
