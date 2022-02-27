The end of the line is near for the former Wasilewski’s Market building on Sheep Hill.
The two-floor structure at 1701 S. Jefferson St. is set to be demolished by the Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority beginning March 7.
Another problem building, the apartments at 111 E. North St., is set to come down this week.
The building, with a sunken roof and busted out windows, is surrounded by fencing with work to begin Monday.
Both jobs are being done by Siegel Excavating LLC of Edinburg, which won bids for Wasilewski’s and the apartment building at $47,000 and $21,000, respectively.
The former market was sold from the Wasilewski family in December 2000 and closed six years later. Since then it has fallen into disrepair and was condemned by the city 10 years ago.
That hasn’t stopped nostalgic-driven residents from trying to save the building.
Three times bidders have appeared before New Castle’s city council in the last two years with various ideas for its rehabilitation. The latest was in October when Charles Heemer Jr., who runs his own lawn care business, put in a repository bid for $500 to store his equipment and fix up the top apartments for veterans housing.
That plan — like the previous two others — fell through after council requested Heemer not only get a surety bond, but buy one with more coverage since the property is zoned commercial. The two previous bidders didn’t acquire surety bonds, which are not required but council has routinely denied repository bid requests for those without one as an insurance on properties in disrepair falling back to the city.
Demolition of the North Street building first came up in early December. It was owned by an LLC, attorney Stanley T. Booker’s STB Property Management, which complicated matters until the county redevelopment authority could take over ownership and demolish it.
