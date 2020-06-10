Washington Township proclaimed a Second Amendment Sanctuary

Washington Township is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
The three supervisors —Jeffrey McConnell, Richard Kretzer and James McConnell — at their regular monthly meeting on Monday night voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance making the township a Second Amendment Sanctuary, or SASO.
In the ordinance, it is noted “local governments have the legal authority to refuse to cooperate with state and federal firearm laws” that violate Second Amendment rights if the municipality proclaims itself a sanctuary.
The ordinance does not regulate lawful ownership, possession, trade or transportation of firearms. It also prohibits any tax, levy, fee imposed on firearms, accessories or ammunition. The ordinance prohibits any registration of firearms, accessories or ammunition.
The move was made to protect Second Amendment rights, supervisor James McConnell said. He continued that the ordinance is to avoid a situation like what happened in Virginia in January, when a newly elected Democratic-led legislature planned comprehensive gun reform, following the lead of Gov. Ralph Northam. The bills included background checks, monthly limits on handgun purchases and extreme risk “red flag” language.
The result there was around 20,000 protesters marching on the state house in Richmond. In April, the bills passed the legislature and were signed into law by Northam.
Shortly after the Virginia protest made nationwide news, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine sent a letter to municipal elected officials urging them to enact a sanctuary ordinance to “protect our residents from overreaching politicians and bureaucrats in Harrisburg and Washington.” He said in the letter passing such an ordinance would protect the constitutional rights of the thousands of constituents in each municipality.
Also at the 45-minute meeting, which was attended by the three supervisors, secretary/treasurer Kari Bucker and a reporter from the New Castle News, the supervisors motioned to bid out several road and ditch projects totaling around $85,000. Next month’s meeting is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. July 13 in the township building on George Washington Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.