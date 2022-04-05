Volunteers are needed to for an April 9 clean-up of East and West Washington Street, between East Street and the Columbus Innerbelt.
The initiative is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers should arrive at The Confluence between 8:30 and 9 a.m. for doughnuts, greetings and assignments. Some tools will be provided, but volunteers can bring push brooms, 5-gallon buckets (that you don't want back but could be used for gathering gravel/heavier debris), gas leaf blowers, flat square shovels or snow shovels to pick up dirt.
The event is being coordinated through a partnership between the City of New Castle, New Visions, Feola Entertainment, Victory Family Church New Castle and Tri-County CleanWays.
For more information, call New Visions at (724) 510-1410.
