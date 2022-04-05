Beryl E. Beveridge Jr., 63, of Pulaski passed away due to symptoms from COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Greenbriar Center, Boardman, Ohio. Calling hours will be 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Fune…