A Wilmington Area School District teacher will be a presenter at a statewide conference in February.
First-grade teacher Tracy Andrews will present at the PA Educational Technology Expo & Conference, which will be Feb. 12 to 15 at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Manor.
The conference averages 2,500 attendees representing different school districts and educational entities in the state.
The district said Andrews will present on social and emotional learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), as well as on “The Fred Method,” which is a way of connecting with students and the community, based on the ideals of the late Fred Rogers.
Andrews was honored for the invitation during the school board’s October meeting, as well as for her work as co-chair for the first Literacy Under the Lights event held at Greyhound Stadium in early October.
District GETs violence prevention grant
In October, the district was notified that it received a $217,313 School Violence Prevention Program grant, which was awarded by the Community Oriented Policing Services office through the U.S. Department of Justice.
The grant will be used to upgrade the district’s video camera systems, door access controls and public address system.
