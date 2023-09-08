The Mohawk Area School District Warrior P.R.I.D.E. Team held its third annual “Back to School Shopping Event” on Aug. 19, 20 and 23.
The event, which was open to everyone, not just individuals from the district, was used not only as a fundraiser for the team, but a way to provide clothing and other useful items to the community, especially those in need, as every item sold was $1 each.
In June, the team sent a request for donations from the community, with the community in return donating clothes of all sizes, toys, home décor items, bedding, purses, backpacks and school supplies during the summer.
All leftover items from the sale were donated to the non-profit Planet Aid, which primarily works to collect clothing and other household items for resale and recycling, and supports development projects in some of the poorest countries around the world.
Warrior P.R.I.D.E. is a school-wide positive behavior program, for both students and staff, standing for “Personal Responsibility, Respect, Integrity, Determination and Enthusiasm.”
The team helps with different programs and initiatives for the district throughout the school year.
In other district news, the district was recently awarded a $4,000 Youth Literacy Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
“Our librarian, Tara Garczewski, wrote the grant to enhance our literary selections in the elementary and high school libraries,” said Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk.
During a recent school board educational committee meeting, the committee presented the goals of the district for the 2023-24 school year. These goals are:
•Improving student achievement through the use of effective curriculum and data-driven instruction, while increasing high school, college and career readiness lessons for every student.
•Developing and implementing a targeted professional development program for staff.
• Enhancing the three to five year building and facilities maintenance plan, noting different priorities once funding becomes available.
•Continuing to develop and improve instructional support and services for students with educational needs and/or disabilities.
•Ensuring a safe and secure environment by implementing effective measures for building security, grounds safety, transportation safety and parking management.
