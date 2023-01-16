Warrior for life: Houk reflects on becoming Mohawk superintendent

Dr. Lorree Houk has been a Mohawk Warrior for most of her life.
She graduated from Mohawk High School in 1984, currently lives in Bessemer Borough and has worked with the district for almost the entirety of her educational career.
Come Feb. 18, she will assume the role as the highest position in the district when she becomes its newest superintendent.
“It’s a great feeling. I’m very excited,” Houk said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Houk will become the new superintendent after outgoing Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera resigns Feb. 17 to become the chief executive officer with the Pennsylvania Distance Learning Charter School in Sewickley.
She will be the superintendent through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, and through the end of the 2026-27 school year, expiring June 30, 2027.
Past experience
at Mohawk
After graduating from Youngstown State University, Houk went straight into her first job in the Youngstown City School District, working part of a year.
She then got hired at her alma mater at Mohawk, working as a reading specialist in the federal Title I program.
Houk said she wanted to go into school administration, but said at the time, there were no openings at Mohawk.
This led her to briefly become the assistant principal at Whitehall Elementary School at the Baldwin-Whitehall School District in Allegheny County for six months before an opening came up for assistant elementary principal at Mohawk.
Houk interviewed and got the position, later on becoming the high school principal of academic affairs and, for the past 11 years, becoming the assistant to the superintendent.
“I think each of those roles has prepared me as I worked with my colleagues here at Mohawk,” Houk said. “We have the best caring staff there is, and working with them over the past 25 years has given me a lot of experience in getting to know everyone, getting to know all of our families in the community.”
Added Houk: “In so many different ways, it has prepared me for this new position.”
It’s all about
the students
Houk said for as long as she can remember, she wanted to be a teacher growing up.
“I can remember my mom saying when I was younger, I had the neighborhood kids over and playing school, and I always wanted to be the teacher, always enjoyed correcting papers and writing on the board,” Houk said. “It’s just something that I enjoy doing, working with students.”
Houk said during the beginning of her career, she decided to become a part of educational administration in order to help more students.
“The bottom line is it’s all about the kids, and every decision you make in administration is all about the kids,” Houk said.
Houk said providing an education, particularly public education, to every child is one of the most important things a community can do in the United States, giving each student the opportunity to learn, grow and become productive members of society.
Working with the staff
Houk believes Mohawk has the most caring staff and administration in Lawrence County, stating they truly love their students and care about their well-being and education.
Therefore, she said her initial goal, as superintendent, would be to continue working with staff, administration and the school board to keep moving the district forward in a positive manner.
She is looking forward to working with soon-to-be new Junior-Senior High School Principal Mark Frengel, who is coming to the district from the Laurel School District, as he was the middle/senior high principal there. She will also miss working with Brad Meehan, who is retiring as junior-senior high principal Jan. 18.
Houk said her transition will not feel as difficult, thanks to the guidance and support of Leitera, as well as the support from former superintendent Dr. Kathleen Kwolek.
She said Kwolek was her high school chemistry teacher, and later, years later, got the chance to work under her as assistant to the superintendent, and still receives guidance from her to this day.
“She’s been a huge influence in my career and moving forward through administration,” Houk said.
Message to
the community
Houk commented on the hazing situation that occurred with the varsity football team in 2022, stating the team was able to move forward through the adversity.
She also said the district will continue with its ongoing contract negotiations with the Mohawk Education Association, who represents the teachers.
Houk said she knows leading the district, which is a fundamental part of the community, is a huge responsibility. She believes actually living in the district and getting to know the residents over the years are real advantages for her in the role.
“I have the experience and knowledge to make sure we do what is best for our students, the students of Mohawk,” Houk said.
“Any decision I would make is with the students in mind, and we have a board of directors who think that way too, that they want to do what is best for students.”
