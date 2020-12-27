State police reported a Warrendale woman suffered a suspected major injury when her Ford Explorer hit a tree in Washington Township last week.
Melissa A. Shute, 34, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital following the crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 20 in Potter Run Road. Further information about her condition was unavailable.
Police said Shute was driving east and her right tires dropped off the right edge of the road. She overcorrected while trying to get back onto the road, and her car went off the left side of the road and hit the tree.
She is to be cited with driving on roads laned for traffic, police said.
