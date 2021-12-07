The New Castle Public Library and the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum are proud to present the Holiday Film Series happening throughout the month of December.
Watch Christmas classics on the big screen at the first Warner Theater located at 11 S. Mill St.
Seating is extremely limited for these beloved Holiday Film Classics to be presented at noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the museum. All movies are free and on a first-come, first-served basis since there are only 39 seats. After the movie, take a moment to tour the Historic Warner Theater Museum. The mural outside can serve as a backdrop for a photo op.
The movies schedule is:
Dec. 7 – It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec. 8 – White Christmas
Dec. 9 – Scrooge (Musical)
Dec. 14 – Scrooged
Dec. 15 – Elf
Dec. 16 – Home Alone
Dec. 21 – Polar Express
Dec. 22 – Frosty the Snowman and a Charlie Brown Christmas
Dec. 23 – Christmas at Radio City Music Hall
"The museum is always looking for volunteers to serve as tour guides, called 'docents,'" Gerry Kern, president of the board of directors at the museum, said. "Docents must be willing to learn about the mission and history of the museum and then explain the special features of the museum to visitors."
The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre is located in the recognized historic structure where on Feb. 2, 1907, the Warner Brothers opened their very first theater — The Cascade — seating only 99 patrons with chairs borrowed from a local funeral parlor. The venture launched the careers of filmdom’s most iconic four brothers, Harry, Albert, Sam, and Jack.
The brothers, who grew up in Youngstown, selected New Castle as the starting point for their venture due to the success they enjoyed showing Edison’s "The Great Train Robbery" at the Lawrence County Fair.
Groups may contact Gerry Kern at myshoeroom@yahoo.com for additional times or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.