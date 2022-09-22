The Historic Warner Cascade Museum will kick off a celebration of Warner Brothers Studios’ 100th anniversary with a grand opening event next month.
The Warner Brothers’ first permanent theater was the Cascade Theater in the Knox Block on South Mill Street in New Castle. It opened Feb. 3, 1907. A restoration effort began in 2013, and most recently, the theater has been used to show Christmas movies during the holiday season.
Now, though, with the Warner Brothers Studio preparing to celebrate its centennial on April 4, 2023, the theater will host a free public reception for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the adjacent Riverplex Atrium.
Cass Warner will be on hand to sign her books and DVDs on the Warners’ history. She is the granddaughter of Harry M. Warner, was the original resident and one of the founders of Warner Brothers studio.
The grand opening also will feature a ribbon cutting, entertainment, refreshments and museum tours with historic films that can be viewed the museum’s Cascade and Bijou theaters.
The public event will be preceded by a VIP, invitation-only event from noon to 2 p.m. in the former Comedy Club on the second floor of the Riverplex. Those who receive VIP invitations are asked RSVP by texting (724) 614-6541.
