A grand opening of the historic Warner Brothers theater in the downtown Riverplex is scheduled for Saturday.
The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. in the atrium of the building at 11 S. Mill St.
Cass Warner, granddaughter of Harry Warner, will be in attendance as a special guest. The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum will feature a ribbon cutting, entertainment, refreshments along with museum tours with historic films which may be viewed in the Cascade and Bijou Theatres inside the museum.
Warner Brothers Studios will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the founding of Warner Brothers Pictures on April 4, 2023, and this event is one that kicks off the yearlong celebration of the rich Warner film legacy with the opening of the museum — recognized by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Warner Brothers Studios.
This historic site features a definitive display of the history of the Warner family along with detailed displays on "Superheroes In Film" and "How the Movies Learned to Talk — the Vitaphone Experience."
Cass Warner’s award winning documentary, "The Brothers Warner," along with her books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
