A project more than 25 years in the making finally had its grand opening Saturday.
The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum officially opened to the public on Saturday with a reception including theater board members, officials from all levels of government and the public. Of course, there were also movies playing and fresh popcorn being popped.
The theater is built on the site where brothers Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack Warner first opened the Cascade Picture Palace in February 1907.
The opening of the theater has been delayed for the last decade and opened with limited access in 2016. Saturday's opening will coincide with Warner Bros. 100th anniversary on April 4.
The grand opening also brought to the city Cass Warner, granddaughter of Harry Warner, who signed copies of her latest book, "The Brothers Warner."
Plans for recreating the Warner's first nickelodeon theater have been ongoing since 1994. Since then, the building has changed hands and struggled with lawsuits and a facade collapse. Grants from state funding and donations from individuals and the Warner Bros. Corp. helped the rebuilding process.
Still, the South Mill Street center had its opening delayed a couple times over the last 10 years.
The museum features photos with the history of film and two theaters with one holding 100 patrons and the other up to 250. Previously, the theater hosted a holiday film series with screenings of classic winter movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.