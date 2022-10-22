When the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum had its grand opening on Oct. 8, a lot of attendees came from out of state.
Jerry Kern, president of the board of trustees for the Warner Film Centre at the Cascade Theatre, said people came from California, Texas, Ohio, Florida, New York, Virginia and Maryland.
Now, Kern said it is the board’s goal to encourage more people from within Lawrence County, particularly from New Castle, to visit the museum at 11 S. Mill St.
He said some might have reservations about the museum, considering the delay in the official opening of the facility, which had a soft opening in 2016. However, Kern said the board has no secrets, as the museum’s past has been well publicized, and they want to focus on its future.
“Let’s focus on what we’ve done, what we have to offer,” Kern said.
What’s inside
The entrance of the museum includes a replica of a movie ticket booth, with a “volunteer” helping out behind the counter, that volunteer being a cutout of famed silent film actor Sir Charlie Chaplin as his iconic character “The Tramp.”
The museum contains replicas of the two theaters that were made by the Warner brothers – Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack – in New Castle, the Cascade Picture Palace and the Bijou Theatre.
Outside of the theaters, there is the Warner Wall, which tells the story of the Warner family, particularly the four brothers, from the family’s immigration to the United States, to their early life and career in film, to when they moved to California.
On the other side of the Warner Wall, there is the Wall of Superheroes.
Kern said unlike the Warner Wall, which is finished, the Wall of Superheroes is still a work in progress. As the name suggests, the wall will be dedicated to superheroes and the creative teams and actors/actresses that brought them to life.
Kern said this wall is meant to appeal to younger children, who may not be entirely interested in the early life and history of the Warner family.
There are other historical artifacts and replicas inside the museum, including the old projectors, equipment used to show the films and other mementos.
One of these is a chair that belonged to the old Offutt Funeral Home. When the Warners opened the theater, they didn’t have money for chairs, so they borrowed the chairs from the funeral home whenever there were no services.
There is a wall dedicated to “Looney Tunes,” as well as a wall dedicated to George Romero and the film “Night of the Living Dead,” which was filmed in western Pennsylvania.
Those who attend the tour can see the first movie shown at the Cascade Theatre, “The Great Train Robbery,” which is 12 minutes long and was produced in 1903.
Brief history
The museum currently offers tours, which detail the history of the Warner family from their upbringing, to their time in New Castle, to the creation of their major movie studio.
Kern said the family was raised in Youngstown, with the four brothers gaining an interest in film and the nickelodeon theaters.
The family traveled to different fairs and events showcasing films on their portable Edison projector, before choosing New Castle as the site of their first theatre.
Kern said this was due to New Castle being one of the fastest growing cities in the area and the place their films were most successful.
Therefore, on Feb. 2, 1907, the Warners opened up the Cascade Picture Palace, and a month later their second theater, the Bijou, in the space of the former Knox Inn, which had gone bankrupt.
Kern noted while the Bijou only lasted a few months, the Cascade was a success.
“It all started in New Castle,” Kern said.
Kern noted there was a “rival” theater that was placed in between the Cascade and Bijou, the Acme Theatre.
That is why in the Looney Tunes, Wile E. Coyote, whenever he gets a gadget to catch the Roadrunner that fails, it is from the fictional Acme Corporation.
Eventually, the Warners left New Castle, with the family eventually teaming up with Western Electric to create the Vitaphone sound system to create the first sound equipment used for film.
The brothers founded the official Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. in 1923, with the museum looking forward to celebrate the 100th anniversary in 2023.
Passion for the craft
Kern said he first envisioned the idea for the museum back in 1994, when he met with Cass Warner, Harry’s granddaughter, who attended the grand opening of the museum.
He said everyone involved in the non-profit is dedicated to film and film preservation, such as Betty DiRisio, who conducted the research, and museum curator Bob Vargo.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays depending on volunteer availability. Kern said the museum volunteers would work to schedule tours outside of normal business hours.
