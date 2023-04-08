Warmer winters affect many things, like premature daffodil blooms and increased insect population, but also a shortened ski season.
Climate Central reports that winter is the fastest warming season in the United States, with shortening cold spells nationwide and the number of days with temperatures below 32 degrees predicted to decrease. It’s been reported that this past January in the Pittsburgh area was 6.2 degrees above normal, drastically affecting the conditions for local skiing.
Still, that hasn’t hampered business at Putzi’s Ski Den in New Castle.
The full-service boutique ski shop founded by an Olympic skier sounds like something that might be in a quaint mountain town like Vail, Colorado or Burlington, Vermont rather than quietly tucked away in the city’s North Hill.
“At the beginning, everybody is gung ho and ready for ski season, so we have a really good September, October, November and not a bad December,” Jessica Kneisl explained. “But we need the weather to carry through for us. We had a lull [in January and February] and then things really slowed down.”
One Google reviewer writes that Putzi’s Ski Den belongs in a holiday rom–com set in the Alps, while many others rave that it’s the best ski shop in western Pennsylvania. Still others have driven past the storefront for years on their morning commutes and never wandered inside.
The namesake of Austrian professional skier Alice “Putzi” DeGruttola, Putzi’s Ski Den was founded in New Castle 51 years ago after DeGruttola settled down in the Pittsburgh area with her husband. Now owned and operated by her daughter Kneisl and son-in-law, Josef Kneisl, the shop celebrated the conclusion of another ski season April 1.
“We’ve tried to make it a specialty ski shop since the beginning,” said Jessica. “We’re old school with customer service. We want everybody who comes in to leave happy, and we go above and beyond to make that happen.”
Though not a competitive skier like her mother — who competed with Team Austria in the ‘50s — Jessica has fond memories of traveling out of state and often out of the country with her family to find the best slopes.
“As I get older, I can look back on many years of wonderful skiing,” Jessica, 63, said. “That’s how I decided to stay in this field.”
Putzi’s offers high-end ski and snowboard equipment as well as rentals, waxes and tune-ups for winter sports lovers of all ages and experience levels. Jessica finds that many of the customers she serves today are often the children of those her mother served decades prior.
“My mom really built up a big reputation, due to her background as a professional skier, “ she said. “Now we have a lot of generational customers.”
While Putzi’s primarily serves the New Castle community and the surrounding tri-state area, the quirky shop attracts clientele from across state lines — and sometimes the Atlantic — with the addition of their online store.
“This guy from Norway was looking for a pair of specific ski goggles that were really special, and we had one pair. They were really pricey,” Jessica said. “He went online and we were the only ones who were willing to ship, and we gave him the customer care to do all of that.”
Now entering the shop’s off-season, Jessica will take a break from managing the shop and turn to bookkeeping, accounting and catching up with her home life, and maybe finding time to ski.
“I’m just enjoying it when I find the time to get away,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.