The Lawrence County jail warden has assured that the computers that allow inmates to access the law library — and their commissary funds — were repaired this morning by two companies.
Meanwhile, one cell block remained on lockdown throughout Wednesday following a nonviolent protest that 49 inmates staged Tuesday, reportedly because the kiosks were inoperable for several days, according to jail and county official reports.
Warden Brian Covert said Wednesday that the standoff remains under investigation by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office, and meanwhile, the entire jail remains locked down and closed to the public until the probe is concluded.
The standoff occurred before noon Tuesday when the inmates were ordered into their cells to prepare for lunchtime lockdown.
The protocol is that the inmates are typically free to gather in the common area of the cell block, but are locked into their cells for certain reasons, such as everyday for lunchtime, Covert explained. They are confined to their cells when the lunch cart is brought into the cell blocks from the kitchen, so that no one rushes the cart, he said. Then, four or five inmates are released at a time to eat at picnic tables, then go back to their cells so the others can eat.
However, on Tuesday, all of the inmates in one block refused to go into their cells for lunchtime lockdown. The reason was because of the inoperable kiosks, Covert said. He was summoned by a corrections officer, and he talked to the inmates for about half an hour, trying to reassure them that the kiosks would be fixed, he said. When he did not convince them and they continued to protest, he followed the next steps in jail protocol and summoned the sheriff's office and other law enforcement.
Covert said the law library portion of the kiosks had been out of operation for about 1 1/2 weeks and that he had contact with the company responsible for it. The commissary funds also became locked up as recently as Friday, he said.
Each cell block has two kiosks. One is a flat-panel touchscreen, the other is operable by a keyboard, and both perform identically.
The jail contracts with Keefe Commissary, which owns the computers, and Keefe subcontracts with Casemakers, a company that provides the software and maintenance. A company technician was in the jail Wednesday, along with a Comcast technician, working on the problem, Covert said. By afternoon, he said it had been repaired.
The inmates reported problems since Friday of being unable to access their commissary funds, and that the system was showing that there was no money in their accounts, Covert said. The system would restrict the inmates who have money and orders would get stuck, he explained.
Through their commissary accounts, inmates can order from Keefe online with their own money and their orders packaged offsite and are delivered to the jail by truck. The jail staff then passes it out to them. Through the service, the inmates can order snack foods and hygiene products, for example.
During their protest over the kiosks, Covert said that no threat, physical or verbal, was made by any inmate against any corrections officers or staff member.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem confirmed that.
"They (the jail staff) didn't give them time for that," he said.
About 40 police officers and sheriff deputies converged on the jail during the standoff, setting off a flash bang that produced a loud bang and smoke. Salem said they also dispensed OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray, and a type of gas that diffused the situation and sent the inmates into their individual cells. Salem said that a jail staff member was reported to have fired two nonlethal sponge rounds.
OC spray is an alternative use of force that is a safe and effective method of incapacitating violent or threatening subjects, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Now that the kiosks are fully operational again, the inmates involved in the protest cannot get out of their cells to use them because they are on lockdown, pending conclusion of the investigation, Covert said. They are provided with showers, which are structured, orchestrated and supervised. They also receive their meals through the food slots in their cells, but they have no other privileges right now, he said.
Another 48 inmates in an adjacent housing unit who were not involved in the standoff as of Wednesday were permitted to use the kiosks, Covert said. He said those inmates are being released into the general area of the block only a certain number at a time, and they have more privileges right now.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said she does not know whether charges will be filed in the connection with the incident, rather, that will be determined pending the outcome of the investigation. Spielvogel is chairwoman of the Lawrence County Prison Board.
She explained that whenever an incident occurs on a cell block in the jail, the entire facility is locked down and other inmates also are locked in their cells "so it's all hands on deck" to respond to the incident.
Spielvogel said that Covert followed jail protocol when he didn't make progress in talking to the inmates, by deciding it was time to move forward to the next step.
