A Pittsburgh man wanted on warrants in two counties was arrested Wednesday after initially eluding a state police pursuit but ultimately wrecking his vehicle.
Devonte Paul Johnson, 28, of Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, is in the Lawrence County jail, charged additionally with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person, in addition to several summary traffic offense.
According to the criminal complaint, a state police trooper using radar clocked a gold, 2012 Chrysler 300 at 95 mph at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 376 in North Beaver Township and began a pursuit. The driver initially began to pull onto the shoulder of the road, but then re-entered the highway and accelerated at a high rate of speed, the complaint said. The driver got off at exit 20 (Route 168), and which point the trooper terminated the chase, but as he drove down the ramp, he saw that the vehicle had failed to stop at the end of the ramp and, in attempting to turn left onto Route 168, the driver had lost control and struck a guide rail. The driver then got out of the car and ran into the woods.
Police conducted a search of the area and, according to the complaint, found the driver in a wooded area with a juvenile female. The female later provided a written statement that identified the man with her as the driver of the car. The man, police said, identified himself as Devonte Paul Johnson.
In checking Johnson's background, police learned he was wanted on a warrant out of Allegheny County, and two warrants out of Mercer County.
