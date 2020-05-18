Monday is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in Pennsylvania’s Primary Election on June 2.
It’s an election that likely will be longer remembered for the process than the results.
The spotlight race — selecting a Democratic nominee to run for president in November — lost much of its luster last month, when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out, clearing the path for former Vice President Joe Biden to claim the spot on the fall ballot.
Similarly, local races that affect Lawrence County won’t actually become races until fall because of Pennsylvania’s primary policy and a dearth of candidates.
In the commonwealth, primary elections are “closed,” meaning voters registered as independents may not participate, and Republicans and Democrats may only vote for people representing their own parties.
For Lawrence County residents, that certainly narrows down the choices.
For each seat representing the county — the 16th Congressional District, the 9th, 10th and 17th districts in the state House and the 47th district in the state Senate — there is just one candidate on each side of the aisle. No opposition will take place until November, when the primary candidates actually will face off for the right to take or remain in office.
As for the primary itself, voters are looking at COVID-19-generated hurdles they have not faced before.
For starters, the primary was postponed from April 28 because of social distancing mandates.
Last week, Ed Allison, the county’s director of elections, noted that his office has been purchasing plexiglass barriers for polling sites, additional masks for poll workers, and hand sanitizers and antimicrobial spray to kill viruses in the work areas of all 75 precincts. Poll workers will be required to wear masks, and voters will be encouraged to wear them.
Also last week, the county said it is merging two polling sites because of workers being unable or unwilling to staff them. Allison said that more changes may be in store, but that a final list of polling places will be published prior to the election.
And although the county will have polls open, it is encouraging voters to consider mail-in and absentee ballots. As of last week, about 15 percent of local registered voters had applied for these.
Following is a brief synopsis of the candidates running for seats that represent all or parts of Lawrence County. Voters are reminded that this is a primary election, and the candidates listed in each race are not running against each other at this point. All information is taken from eah candidate’s Ballotpedia page, or from their own web sites and Facebook pages.
16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Mike Kelly, Republican — The incumbent, Kelly assumed office on Jan. 3, 2019. Prior to joining Congress, Kelly served on the Butler County Council and the Butler Area School Board. At the start of the 116th Congress, Kelly was named the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Oversight of the House Committee on Ways and Means. He owns a Butler County car dealership.
Kristy Gnibus, Democrat — Gnibus is a mother of two girls, a cancer survivor and a public-school teacher in Erie. Gnibus says she sometimes works a second or third job to make ends meet and that the 16th District needs a representative who understands that people shouldn’t have to do that to provide for their families. Gnibus is also a Big Sister and an advocate for women and mental health.
9TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Carol Lynne Ryan, Republican — Ryan was a district-level delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention from Pennsylvania, and is a candidate to represent 16th Congressional District as a delegate to this year’s Republican National Convention. The Delta Airlines flight attendant has business and administrative experience as the co-owner of a local topsoil business. In 2016, she garnered national attention when the New York Times featured her in a front-page article after she and her son had painted a 450-foot “TRUMP” on a field that was part of her family’s 1,200 acre farm.
Chris Sainato, Democrat — The incumbent first took office in 1995. He has served since 2011 as Democratic Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee. As such, he works with veterans, the police and emergency services and organizations statewide. He also has served on the House Democratic Policy Committee. He is a 1977 Union High graduate and earned a bachelor of science degree in social services from Youngstown State in 1982.
10TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Aaron Bernstine, Republican — The incumbent is seeking his third two-year term. He serves on the following committees: Commerce, Health, Game & Fisheries and Insurance. Prior to running for state representative, Bernstine divided his professional time between his work for ADP in the field of human capital management, his small businesses, and the 107-acre farm where his family raises livestock. He aims to reduce government spending, reform Harrisburg, eliminate burdensome taxes and improve the climate for businesses.
Kolbe Cole, Democrat — The 33-year-old single mother from Beaver Falls wants fair funding for public schools and to promote small businesses, especially those in low-income areas. She works as a program coordinator for youth and is an advocate for mental health awareness and character development with transitional-age youth. She supports a $15-an-hour minimum wage. Cole is a graduate of New Brighton Area High School and earned her bachelor’s at Youngstown State University, where she studied criminal justice.
17TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Parke Wentling, Republican — Prior to his election, the five-year incumbent served 17 years as an educator in the Wilmington Area School District. He is the Republican chair of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee. He also serves on the following committees: Aging & Older Adult Services, Game & Fisheries, Local Government, Tourism & Recreational Development. His top priority as a legislator is to enact policies that support the creation of good-paying, family-sustaining jobs.
Democrat — There is no Democratic candidate.
47TH SENATORIAL DISTRICT
Elder A. Vogel Jr., Republican — The 11-year incumbent is a dairy farmer who owns and manages Junell Farms in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County. He is the chair of the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, while also serving on the Appropriations, Banking & Insurance, Environmental Resources & Energy Game & Fisheries and Transportation committees. He has served as a North Sewickley Township supervisor and president of the Beaver-Lawrence Farm Bureau.
Stephen Krizan III, Democrat — The 1975 Monaca High School graduate and a general Teamsters foreman for Great Arrow Builders works at the Shell Chemicals ethane cracker plant site in Potter Township, Beaver County. For 25 years, Krizan owned and operated Journey Cartage Co., where he taught CDL classes and diesel mechanics, and was involved in logistics and hauling. He has also worked for the Monaca recreation department, served on the zoning and variance boards and is a volunteer firefighter.
NATIONAL CONVENTION DELEGATES
Republican — Gale E. Measel Jr. of Neshannock Township and Carol Lynne Ryan of New Castle
Democrat — Angela M. Valvano of Elllwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.