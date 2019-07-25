WANDerful Wizarding Weekend returns to Volant

For the third year, the magical WANDerful Wizarding Weekend will be held in Volant.
The family-friendly event, with a Harry Potter theme, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and will feature events both new and traditional. Admission is free.
New this year will be a Horcrux Selfie Hunt. In the popular Harry Potter books and films, a Horcrux was an object used to store part of a person’s soul, protecting him or her from death. Harry himself was the ultimate horcrux, accidentally created when He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named tried to wipe out Harry’s family.
Volant’s horcruxes won’t be as scary, according the Heather Butchy of the event committee of the Volant Business Association which is organizing the event.
“It will be a good time,” she said.
Butchy said horcruxes — in this case magic symbols noted in the books — are hidden throughout the town. Clues may be found at the Gristmall/Creamery and elsewhere leading seekers to them. To enter the contest, hunters are to take a selfie with the symbol and post the selfies to the site’s Facebook or Instagram at #WANDerfulVolant2019.
The winner will be selected by random drawing on July 30.
Also new this year is Lunch with Harry and Hermione on Saturday in the Great Hall (fire station) which will include “floating candles,” Butchy said.
Tickets may be purchased at the Depot Building for the event. In addition, Harry (Max Hemmis and Hermione (Lydia Ubry) who are students at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland will be in character and in costume through the weekend to talk to or for pictures.
Back by popular demand will be the Magical Mandrake Tea which turns color from green to purple.
“Last year it outsold the butterbeer, which is also back,” she said.
Two Harry Potter musical offerings will be featured.
Returning is musical guest Muggle-Snuggle, performing their own Potter-themed music, and new band Hawthorn and Holly from Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Grove City Quidditch Team will be on hand offering Quidditch chaser practice on a mini pitch on Saturday.
“Participants will get the chance to throw the Quaffle through the hoops,” Butchy said.
The New Castle and Grove City public libraries will offer children’s activities both days of the event.
The New Castle Public Library will offer a Divination Class Tea Leaf Reading game. The Grove City Public Library will offer Potter-inspired bracelet making.
Face painting and other Potter-inspired activities as well as licensed merchandise and unique items will be available through the “MockTurn Alley” vendors and the village’s shops on Diagonal Alley, which will carry a Diagon Alley theme.
“Things have gone very well for us in the past two years,” Butchy said. “We are building on that and expanding. Stores will have specials and give-aways throughout the weekend,”
Due to limited parking, a free shuttle bus will run from the free parking at Wilmington Area High School to Volant.
In addition, the second Harry Potter movie will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall. Proceeds will benefit the fire department.
Butchy said foods will be provided at the local restaurants and the MockTurn Alley vendors and will include Potter Pizza, Draco (hot) Dogs, pepperoni rolls, and hamburgers The Neshannock creek Inn will offer a full menu, Butchy noted.
