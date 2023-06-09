Wander Ellwood returned for its second year Wednesday bringing people from both in and outside the borough downtown to celebrate.
The event, which is held primarily along Lawrence Avenue and Fifth Street in Ellwood City, is meant to bring residents together and support local businesses.
“It brings a lot of people to the town,” said Tabitha Quigley, a member of the Ellwood City Lions Club.
The event featured more than 70 vendors with support from the downtown businesses as well as a performance from the 288 Band.
Melissa Johns, a member of the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce board, helped create the event last year.
She said the events during the first year were well attended, with more residents and vendors asking what they can do to participate this year as a result.
“I think it’s helped to bring new businesses in,” Johns said.
Johns said she loves seeing the community come together, supporting one another and having a good time.
Ellwood City Fire Department public outreach coordinator Anita Yoder said she feels this event is a great way to help support Ellwood City by bringing groups of people into town.
Ellwood City Lions Club President Kathy Pansera isn’t surprised the event has turned out to be successful, noting borough residents have a long history of supporting annual community events, like the annual Fall Fest and the Arts, Crafts, Food and Entertainment Festival.
Barbara Wilson, owner of The Common Scents Candle Co., said hundreds of people pack the streets of Ellwood during the events, and encouraged people to shop in Ellwood, rather than going to places like Cranberry Township.
“It’s going to keep business here,” Wilson said.
Christina Hoffmeier, a team principal for Compass realty, said she loves this event because it gives borough businesses a chance to better interact with potential customers, as well as get to know other businesses better.
In fact, she said there were some businesses in Ellwood that she didn’t know existed until Wander Ellwood.
“It’s very valuable for businesses,” Hoffmeier said.
Hoffmeier said events like it, along with more and more young and diverse families moving into Ellwood, are making the borough a great place to reside in.
The remaining Wander Ellwood events for 2023 will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 21, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 16 and Sept. 6.
