Wander Ellwood is making its return to the borough more vendors and more entertainment on several Wednesdays this summer
It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 7, June 21, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 16 and Sept. 6.
The event takes place along the downtown area along Fifth Street from Crescent Avenue to Spring Avenue, and Lawrence Avenue from Fourth Street to Eighth Street.
Wander Ellwood is organized by a committee from members of Ellwood City borough, Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce and Ellwood City Community Enrichment.
“It’s been a great team effort,” said chamber Director Ryan McCandless.
The event was created in 2022 to bring more outside visitors to Ellwood City to support its local businesses.
McCandless said the events turned out better than expected. He still gets stopped by residents to compliment the festivities and ask when it will return.
“They like the family-friendly feel,” McCandless said. “It really brought our community together and it brought a sense of pride.”
McCandless said in addition to a sixth Wander Ellwood night, there will be more vendors than last year. Now, more than 60 are signed up, an increase of about 15 from last year.
“We’ve really got a good list of vendors,” McCandless said. “We’re excited to see it grow.”
Vendors include food and beverage, as well as crafters and artisans, boutiques, local non-profits, companies and organizations and those selling jewelry and accessories.
To participate as a vendor, the chamber can be reached at (724) 758-5501.
In addition, businesses along Lawrence Avenue and Fifth Street will either sell their products outside or have special sales inside.
Open-container laws will be repealed for the length of the event in the designated areas of the event.
In addition to the vendors, live entertainment will be held each event day at Community Plaza, with each performance starting at 5:30 p.m.
The entertainment includes 288 on June 7, Wine & Spirit on June 21, The RMS Trio and wandering magician Pat Smith on July 19, The ChadD and wandering bagpiper Bryan Crable on Aug. 2, Tony Barge and the Honkey Tonk Heroes on Aug. 16 and The Wait on Sept. 6.
New this year is a sponsor, WesBanco, which covered the costs for the entertainment.
