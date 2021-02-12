Wampum Borough is warning against a a possible scam.
Doxo or doxo.com is not an authorized invoice or bill collection service for the borough. Wampum does not utilize web services for bill payment services.
All bills are payable to Wampum Borough at P.O. Box 65, 355 Main St., Wampum, Pa. 16157. Please contact Wampum Borough at (724) 535-8241 for any information.
