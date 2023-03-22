Wampum borough council at its March meeting approved a $91,000 quote from Thompson Electric to conduct updates to the borough’s electric system.
Council also accepted the annual sewer agreement with neighboring Wayne Township, worth $11.63 per 1,000 gallons.
“Wayne Township pays Wampum Borough to treat the sewage from their residents in Chewton,” said borough Secretary/Treasurer Sue Dean. “They bill their residents and they pay Wampum quarterly based on their flows. The rate is negotiated each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.