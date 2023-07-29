Wampum Borough Council is taking steps to prepare itself for a large-scale project to remove lead lines from its sewer system.
During a special meeting Wednesday, council unanimously agreed to have Solicitor Lou Perrotta obtain quotes for interim financing for the project.
Council subsequently unanimously agreed to have the borough’s engineering firm, Lennon, Smith & Souleret Engineering, begin preparation and engineering work for the project.
Engineering Managing Principal Jason Stanton said the project will encompass replacing lead lines on the main borough sewer line and along most of the borough’s surface lines, which would cost around $4.5 million.
Tto help fund the project, Stanton and Perrotta are recommending the borough apply for a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority grant, with the application due in November.
Stanton and Perrotta said in order to apply for the grant, the total scope of the project needs to be presented, which includes pre-engineering work, which would cost around $210,000.
Stanton said this engineering work involves topography and drone surveying for the 8,000 feet of sewer lines and getting the proper permitting in place.
“We’re committed to do it,” Stanton said.
Stanton and Perrotta said the interim financing would be used to pay engineering and other costs for the project until the borough sees if it gets the PennVEST loan, with the prior engineering costs able to be reimbursed as part of the grant.
Stanton said due to his firm’s good relationship with the borough, the firm is willing to hold off on all billing for the engineering work until the interim financing is secured.
He added a consultation meeting was held with PennVEST representatives on June 28. During the meeting, the representatives said PennVEST can’t confirm outright the borough will receive the grant, but said the agency likes the project because of its importance and how lead line removal projects usually get federal reimbursement dollars.
“This is a good opportunity for the borough to secure funding,” Perrotta said.
The borough will know if it is awarded a PennVEST grant in early 2024, and could apply again if it doesn’t receive funding the first time.
To help with the PennVEST application, council unanimously agreed to hire Mourice Waltz from Waltz Consultants as a consultant.
