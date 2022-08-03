It’s hard to keep a good tradition down.
Wampum is celebrating its 225th anniversary this week with a four-day observance that kicks off Thursday evening at the old Wampum High gymnasium and wraps up Sunday with a community picnic.
The pandemic may have delayed it a year — the actual 225th for Lawrence County’s oldest borough arrived in 2021 — but folks like the Ferrante family made sure the party would indeed happen.
Jim Ferrante is chairman of this year’s event, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, James, who oversaw the celebration of the 175th anniversary in 1971, and his father, Louis, who chaired 1996’s bicentennial observance.
“It’s actually a town tradition, but my family’s been taking care of it,” Ferrante said. “But we have a great committee working on everything.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a corps of people who love their community and work hard together, and they have an interest in the community doing well.”
According to Bart Richards’ 1968 book, “Lawrence County,” brothers Robert and John Davidson came from Ireland in 1791 and arrived in the area of what is now Wampum in 1796. According to the book, Wampum officially became a borough on Feb. 19, 1876.
Perhaps the borough’s biggest claim to fame came in the late 1950s, in the form of the L. Butler Hennon-coached Wampum High basketball team. Hailing from a tiny school, the team nonetheless won three state championships in 1955, 1958 and 1960.
Those accomplishments will be part of the opening night of the 225th anniversary activities during a free, 6 p.m. meet-and-greet at the old Wampum gym.
“We’ve got several old movies on flash drives from when Wampum was state champions,” Ferrante said. “We’re going to have them playing.” Scheduled video presentations also include Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler’s recent presentation about a 1918 murder on Main Street, and Raymond Flynt’s Benjamin Franklin presentation from May.
On Friday, a longtime favorite — the Wampum Area Business Association Car Cruise — will set up shop on Main Street.
“The first car cruise was at the celebration in 1996 for the 200th anniversary, and they’ve continued it every year since then,” Ferrante noted.
At 8 p.m., The Dorals will perform on a stage erected on the borough ball field. Once again, a microbrewery and winery will be on site.
Saturday’s highlight will be a 1 p.m. parade, preceded at 12:30 p.m. by a fire hoops performance by the Lawrence County Flow Collective. That’s followed by an all-day celebration in Wampum Community Park scheduled to include fire department/EMS presentations, carnival games, food trucks, arts and crafts, a Pinewood Derby, cornhole tournament and a bonfire. Live music will be provided by Celestial Overdrive, The Jukebox Band and the El Dorado Band.
At 5 p.m., Robert O. Stakeley, program manager for the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, will deliver a talk about time capsules, and throughout the weekend, event officials will be collecting items to be placed in just such a capsule that is to be buried and earmarked to be opened at the borough’s 250th anniversary event.
The day will conclude with fireworks by Pyrotecnico at 9:15 p.m.
The final day of the celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a community worship service followed by a community picnic.
Sunday’s musical entertainment will be provided by The Foster Family at 10:30 a.m. and the Beaver County Brass Quintet in the afternoon.
Local Boy Scouts will close the celebration at 1 p.m. with The Order of the Arrow, which recognizes Scouts and Scouters (adults) who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.
