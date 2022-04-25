A Wampum man who is a registered sex offender is wanted by the state police for reportedly having beaten a woman with a log and trying to strangle her.
Troopers charged Walter Henry Guffey III, 38, of the 600 block of John F. Kennedy Street, Apartment B, in connection with the assault reported to have occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Police said a woman who summoned them from a different location in the borough suffered severe injuries to her face and escaped from him. She told police Guffey repeatedly beat her and wouldn't stop, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman reported Guffey, whose former address is Fombell, Beaver County, got mad at her when she opened the door and his dog ran out. She said he called her a name and repeatedly hit her across the head and face, the report said. She said he then put one hand over her mouth and one on the back of her head and applied pressure, threatening to snap her neck.
The woman told police she was able to get away from Guffey for a minute, but he continued hitting her in the face and head.
He then made her go into the bathroom and take off her clothes, she said, and he slapped her in the face and called her names. She said she got up and ran outside and he followed her out, dragged her back inside and hit her several more times. He had pushed her head into the ground and got a stick and a log and hit her with them, threatening to kill her and her baby, according to her account in the complaint.
She told police she broke free and ran out of the house to a nearby 24-hour business and hid in the bathroom until she was able to get help, the report said. She told police Guffey had been hitting her a lot over the past several weeks, and some of the bruising on her arms and legs was from other incidents, the complaint states.
Guffey is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, harassment and two counts of simple assault in connection with his reported attack on the woman. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Guffey has been a registrant with the state police under Megan's Law in Pennsylvania and under the national sex offender registry since 2018. His listed primary offense on the registry, which occurred out of state, is lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor victim younger than 16.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
