Wampum Borough secured interim financing to help with a $4.5 million project to remove lead lines from its sewer system.
During its September meeting, council agreed to borrow $210,000 through SNB.
The borough is looking to replace lead lines on the main borough sewer line and along most of the borough’s surface lines.
The interim financing will pay for preparation and engineering work to begin the project, which includes topography and drone surveying for the 8,000 feet of sewer lines and getting the proper permitting.
This work will allow the borough to apply for a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority grant to pay for the project, as well as reimburse the interim financing.
The application for the grant is due in November. The borough shoud learn if it receives the grant in early 2024.
In other borough news, council approved a $12,447.50 quote from Beaver Falls-based Vance’s Landscaping Company to fix a drainage issue by the basketball court at Wampum Community Park.
The borough is advertising for an additional part-time police officer and for a grant to make upgrades to Wampum Community Park.
