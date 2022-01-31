A Wampum man convicted of killing his newborn son and concealing his remains was found unresponsive in his state prison cell Friday and later died.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers ruled the death of 42-year-old Christopher Lee Kennedy a suicide. Sayers said he died by hanging himself. Information was not available Monday about the circumstances of his supervision in the facility.
According to a news release from the state Department of Corrections, prison staff who found Kennedy immediately initiated lifesaving measures until facility medical personnel arrive. He said Kennedy was not breathing when he was found. Advanced life support measures were continued as he was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 5 p.m.
An autopsy is to be conducted at a hospital in Centre County by a forensic pathologist, Sayers said.
In accordance with state policy, the state police were notified and are investigating the incident. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner's office, according to the news release.
Kennedy was facing 18 to 36 years in state prison and was to have been registered as a lifetime Megan's Law offender.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, whose office prosecuted the baby case, said he was shocked to hear the news Monday about Kennedy. He offered no comment about his death.
Kennedy had been in SCI Rockview since Dec. 22 as a result of his pleas of no contest to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit third-degree murder, and of guilty to a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16, who was the baby's mother.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox had sentenced Kennedy in September.
Kennedy was accused of strangling the newborn to death and encasing its body in cement in a safe. He also was charged with multiple sex offenses for a relationship he had with the baby boy’s mother since she was 13 years old, and for trying to hide the baby’s remains. He reportedly made the girl take various pills and black cohosh to try to abort the baby, which caused her to become gravely ill. The teen baby was born Oct. 9, 2017, and the girl was hospitalized that Oct. 23 for several months after the baby's birth.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office in cooperation with the Ellwood City police initially had filed the charges Kennedy. Multiple other felony counts against him were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
