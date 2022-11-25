A Wampum man was arrested on multiple charges after police say he refused to leave a South Side restaurant.
New Castle police said Adam Vastano, 27, refused to comply to leave Patsy’s Bar & Grill on Sunday despite multiple commands from both police and bar employees to do so, according to police.
Police said Vastano began pushing and shoving police and individuals while being escorted out, and that Vastano was resisting arrest before being subdued by police.
He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
