New York City police arrested a Wampum man who is wanted in Lawrence County for reported sexual assault of a 2-year-old boy and child pornography dissemination.
The Pennsylvania State Police computer crimes unit filed criminal charges Wednesday against Thomas Berly Hyatt-Baney, 20, of Old Route 18, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller said the NYPD picked up Hyatt-Baney in Manhattan and he is being held there, awaiting extradition to New Castle.
The state police investigated Hyatt-Baney based on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Their seized files show videos and photographs of sexually explicit acts between an adult and a toddler, according to a criminal complaint.
The police obtained the subscriber and billing address for the online account, which was listed with a woman in New Brighton, at whose residence Hyatt-Baney had been living from May through September before he left for college in New York, the court papers state.
Cropped images of the adult and children's faces were identified by people at that address as having been filmed in Hyatt-Baney's Wampum home, and the clothing of the man in the photos was identified as that of Hyatt-Baney, the complaint states.
The mother of the toddler told police the child in the photograph was her 3-year-old son. She said that the image was at Hyatt-Baney's Wampum residence, where she and her child had spent one night just before her child's third birthday, the police reported.
Hyatt-Baney is charged with four counts of photographing or filming and showing on computer a sex act with a child, seven counts of disseminated a photo or film of child sex acts, eight counts of child pornography, two counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 13, corruption of minors when the defendant is 18 or older, unlawful contact with a minor through obscene and other sexual materials and performances, criminal use of a communication facility and endangering the welfare of children, all felonies, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.