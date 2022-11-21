The annual Wampum Light Up the Town event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 along Main Street in the borough.
The event is hosted by the Wampum Area Business Association.
It will feature food — including a hot chocolate bar and cookies, horse and carriage rides, face painting, fire dancers, a gingerbread house contest, possible craft vendors, and fireworks.
Kindergarten students from North Side Primary School in Ellwood City will sing Christmas songs, while the Wampum Presbyterian Church at 370 Main St., will have a show singing Christmas carols.
For the gingerbread house contest, the house cannot be bigger than eight-by- 10 feet and must use all edible products.
To register, call (724) 971-0109 by 8 p.m. Nov. 30. Entries must be delivered between noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Stop & Shop Food Mart at 327 Main St. The winner will be announced on Dec. 2 on the WABA Facebook page.
At 1 p.m. Dec. 3, the annual Wampum Area Christmas Parade will take place throughout the borough.
Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Wampum Gymnasium for children to visit.
