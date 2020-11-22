Wampum residents can show their Christmas cheer again this year by participating in the 25th annual Wampum Area Christmas Decorating Contest.
Participants must register by signing up at The Store, the post office in downtown Wampum or online via email to wampumarebusiness@gmail.com.
The last day to register will be Dec. 18 and judging will commence on Dec. 20.
The first place winner will win $250, second place will win $200 and third place will win $150.
The contest is sponsored by Wampum Area Business Association. The prize money is also donated by the association.
In September, the Wampum Area Christmas Parade Committee announced the cancellation of the borough's 44th annual Christmas Parade.
“No one is more disappointed than we are to cancel this event," said WACP president Donna Kuiken via social media. "We believe it was necessary to keep our community safe and protected from the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.