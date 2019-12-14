Wampum family left homeless by fire

Sixteen-year-old Harley Edinger came home from school Thursday and did what she always does. She took a nap.
“But she said she woke up and she smelled something funny, as if someone struck a match,” her mother, Cindy Edinger said. The teen looked into her mother’s adjoining bedroom and saw the bed in flames.
“She said she closed the door and called for the grandchildren,” Edinger said. “They were in the kitchen where their father was making them peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. She told him the house is on fire and got the kids out.”
Edinger said chaos followed. The fire department was called as her husband, Jay Brewer, who works across the street at her father’s business, Tom’s Auto Repair at 315 Main St., saw smoke rising from his house. Her father Tom and mother Jennie Edinger came over. Her brother ran to the fire station where the trucks were starting to roll.
“And just that fast we lost everything,” Edinger said. “All we were able to save were the clothes on our backs.”
Edinger, her husband, Harley, Jay’s daughter Miranda Brewer, Miranda’s boyfriend Steve Reynolds and their children Jordan, 6 and Colston, 2, lived together in a rental house at 403 Beaver St. in Wampum.
Edinger said neighbors came out to put shoes on the feet of the small boys and to wrap them in coats to keep warm as they watched the firemen at work.
“My daughter is the hero of the day,” she said. “She got the kids out, she stayed cool and calm and did everything she was supposed to do to get everyone out.”
Edinger said her daughter is a junior at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center where she is a restaurant trades student.
Wampum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Kelly said the blaze, which he called electrical in nature, most likely began in a first floor bedroom at the back of the house,
“We believe they were charging electronic devices,” he said. ‘We found some plugged in.”
Preliminary reports, he said, indicated that the fire went up the wall to the second floor. Kelly estimated damages at $40,000 to $50,000, noting that the room where the fire began sustained the worst fire damage.
“The rest of the house had water and smoke damage,” he said.
Kelly said the fire was classified as accidental, and the state police fire marshal has not been contacted.
Edinger confirmed that the family charged their phones in the back bedroom.
“I think one was still plugged in when we left for work and school that morning,” she said.
Kelly said the Red Cross was notified and assisted the family at the scene.
The family is remaining together in adjoining rooms at the Days Inn in Butler where Cindy Edinger’s son, Alex, works and Jay’s brother, Tim Walters, is manager.
“The Red Cross gave us money for food, shelter and clothes, but that only goes so far,” Edinger said. “We’re getting a little bit of a discount so we’ll be able to stay for a few days until we find another place.”
She said the family lived in the Beaver Street house for six months.
“I lived there for two or three years several years ago,” she said. “When we returned to Wampum, we saw that the house was available and the landlord welcomed us back.”
Edinger said she is overwhelmed by the amazing people who have reached out, offering help for “the little things we take for granted.” She said family, friends and strangers who are dropping off clothing and household items at her father’s business on Main Street. Terry Stramba of Stramba Alpaca Farms, a friend of Edinger’s mother, is heading up a drive to find the family assistance for the holidays.
In response to a question about help with replacing clothing, Edinger said the family needs women’s size 8/10, 14 in jeans and large, XL and XXL shirts. Men’s sizes requested are 36 x 32 and 34 x 30 jeans and XL and XXL shirts. Children’s sizes listed were boys 10-12 and 4 toddler and 5 toddler.
The Wampum fire department was assisted by volunteer departments from New Beaver Borough, North Beaver Township, Ellwood City and Wurtemburg-Perry. Kelly said about 25 firefighters responded to the call. He said the departments controlled the fire and left the scene between 7:30 and 8 p.m.
According to the Lawrence County Assessor’s office, the property is owned by Linda K. Ice in care of Wise of Orrtanna, Pa.
