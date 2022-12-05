Wampum, Ellwood City ring in holiday season with parades

The Lincoln High School Blue Band marches in Saturday’s parade in Ellwood City. For more photos from both Wampum’s and Ellwood City’s weekend parades, see page A2.
GARY CHURCH | NEWS
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) drives in Saturday's Ellwood City parade.
GARY CHURCH | NEWS
Members of Squaw Run Stables march in Saturday's parade in Ellwood City.
GARY CHURCH | NEWS
Santa Claus rides in a convertible in the Ellwood City holiday parade on Saturday.
GARY CHURCH | NEWS
The holiday spirit was high in southern Lawrence County on Saturday as Wampum and Ellwood City both held parades and celebrations.
The 50th annual Wampum Area Christmas parade included more than 70 participants down Clyde, Beaver and Main streets.
Trucks from the Wampum, North Beaver Township, Wayne Township, New Beaver, Ellwood City, Wurtemburg-Perry and Franklin Township fire departments were in attendance.
The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety brought one of its trucks along with three of its search and rescue dogs.
The 2022 Lawrence County Fair Queen, Emily Withers, was in attendance, as well as different local businesses, organizations, churches and groups like Wampum American Legion Post 749, the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Clubs and the Lawrence County Flow Collective.
The Mohawk High School marching band, cheer squad and mini majorettes marched in the parade. Lincoln High School was represented by its Blue Band and homecoming royalty Jack Landis and Brooke Roth.
Santa and Mrs. Claus ended the parade, the latter being on a float driven in a truck from Youngblood Paving.
In Ellwood City, participants looped onto Lawrence Avenue from 3rd Street and then proceeded down 8th Street, Crescent Avenue and back to 3rd. The parade included floats, community groups, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) and Santa.
