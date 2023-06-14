Wampum council agreed to accept the resignation of Councilman Anthony Bucci on Monday during its monthly meeting.
Bucci’s term was set to expire at the end of this year.
Council will look at appoint a borough resident to finish Bucci’s term during its July 10 meeting.
