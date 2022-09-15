Wampum Council President Karolee Loughhead officially resigned on Monday during council's regular monthly meeting.
Borough Secretary Sue Dean said council accepted her resignation, agreeing to appoint Councilman Chuck Kelly Sr. as the new president.
They also appointed Thomas Edinger to fill in the remainder of Loughhead's term, which runs through the end of 2023.
When asked, Dean said Loughhead didn't give a reason for her resignation.
