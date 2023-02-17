Wampum Borough council approved a three-year contract with Union Township-based Book & Proch for water and sewer services during its monthly meeting Monday.
The vote was 3-2, with an abstention. Council members Anthony Bucci, Thomas Edinger and Charles Kelly Jr. voted yes, while Jim Ferrante and Vice President Bob Shrock voted against. President Chuck Kelly Sr. abstained, and Councilman John Hemphill was absent from the meeting.
Kelly Sr. abstained because he works at the borough’s sewage treatment plant on occasion, while Ferrante and Shrock did not give a reason for voting no.
Secretary/Treasurer Sue Dean said Book and Proch will be running the treatment plant under the contract.
She added the cost of the contract is $10,000 a month for plant maintenance and $7,500 a month for the water system.
The contract comes with a one-year get-out stipulation if the borough is unhappy with the contract or the company’s performance.
In December, council voted 6-1, with Ferrante the lone dissenting vote, to raise borough sewer rates to $67 a month for residential and $75 a month for commercial properties.
The board also unanimously agreed to raise water rates to $9.75 per thousand gallons.
In other business, council voted to approve a $4,700 bid from J&S Construction to fix the roof of the borough community center.
Council voted 5-1 to approve a $12,400 quote from New Castle-based Mahoning Builders to fix the piping and work on a new storm drain on Park Drive.
Ferrante voted no because he believed the cost was too high.
Council agreed to advertise for bids in order to pave Ella Street.
The board also hired Jeff Cortez as a part-time police officer, dependent on him completing a background check and signing a letter of intent to stay with the borough for at least two years.
Borough Solicitor Lou Perrotta said an appraiser appraised the borough’s municipal parking lot and is waiting to hear back on the results.
