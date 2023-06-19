Wampum Borough Council recently approved a development agreement for the proposed Stonecrest Business Park.
After months of delay, the vote of confidence was given for the planned development on the site of land at the Stonecrest Golf Course. The agreement is pending the solicitor’s approval.
Though the property is in New Beaver Borough and New Beaver’s council already signed documents approving the land development plan and stormwater management plan, Wampum Council needed to approve a development agreement because the park plans to use some Wampum utilities.
The proposed Stonecrest Business Park was purchased by Pittsburgh-area developer John LaCarte for $7.5 million.
The plan is for construction of light industrial/warehouse development and includes four development pads with roads, parking, stormwater management facilities, utilities and other associated infrastructure.
The land is along Route 18 in a C-Commercial zone in New Beaver. The 213-acre tract is within the industrial park overlay district.
The plans also call for construction of a 150,000-square-foot spec building to attract the first company or companies to the business park.
Stonecrest Golf Course is expected to remain open until at least fall. That is grading will start and a new road will be built. In other business, a waterline project was recently completed at the end of Main Street. Also, borough police and code enforcement will address a blighted property at 1028 Main St.
