Wampum council approved a $87,285.50 bid from borough-based Youngblood Paving to pave Charles and Ella Streets during its meeting Monday.
Council also accepted a $20,001.05 bid from Jim and Laura Arafa, the owners of The Store in the borough, for half of the municipal parking lot, as they previously owned the other half.
