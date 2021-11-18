The public now has recreational access to the Beaver River from the Wampum side.
The Wampum Community Revitalization Committee has constructed access to the river with funding from a $150,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which also paid for other aspects of a bigger project.
The stream access point is at the south end of the Wampum Station, behind a tower built from three yellow kayaks.
A pathway into the ravine includes a rail, on which kayaks and canoes can be slid to the bottom. The access continues through a stone archway, onto a natural, flat access way into a shallow, stony area of the river.
Committee member James Ferrante said the access creation was part of a larger project that also included restoration of the Wampum Station and connecting a parking lot to the North Country Trail.
The next access point along the river is at Rock Point, which also is open to the public.
The Wampum revitalization committee is a nonprofit organization that has a goal of enhancing the quality of life for Wampum area residents and visitors.
