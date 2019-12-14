A small church nestled in Wampum in southern Lawrence County is opening its arms to the community on Christmas Day.
Clinton United Methodist Church is serving free meals to anyone who is in need of some holiday cheer, a good hot meal and some fellowship. The dinner will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 25 at the church, which is located at 1147 Old Route 18 in Wampum.
The fare will include ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, a roll, salad and dessert.
The event is being organized by church member Laurie Miller, who will be preparing and serving the food with her family and close church members. Miller is new to the occasion, after longtime organizer Helen Yurshia passed the torch to her earlier this year.
Yurshia and her late husband, John, had kept the tradition going for 25 years.
“Yes, it’s been 25 years, but it didn’t seem like it,” Yurshia said. She and her husband years ago saw that a church in downtown Beaver Falls had put on a big, free Christmas dinner and they decided to volunteer to help there. But there were so many helpers that people were falling all over each other, she said.
“My husband said we needed to do this in our own church,” Yurshia said. At the time, they were members of Homewood Church, so they started the dinner there. Eventually the couple decided to change churches, and they joined Clinton.
“When we left (Homewood), we just took the dinner with us,” she said, noting that they have served as many as 140 people.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s big for a little tiny church like we have,” Yurshia said. They typically would buy five whole hams, or turkeys that weighed at least 20 pounds each, depending on the holiday.
The dinners are put on three times a year, at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.
“My brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews and my own two sons have done dinners with us since they were kids,” Yurshia said. “The first time we didn’t do it, it was weird. We looked at each other thinking, what do we do now?”
Yurshia said she is glad the tradition will continue.
“God Bless Laurie Miller. She jumped right in when I couldn’t lift the hams and turkeys anymore,” she said.
Since Miller took over the event, she has served an Easter and a Thanksgiving dinner and is looking forward to the Christmas feast.
She anticipates the event will typically draw 100 to 120 people.
Miller credits Yurshia for having given up so many holidays to serve the dinners.
“I just love her, she’s a sweetheart,” she said.
But the generosity doesn’t all lie with the cooking and serving.
Yurshia is a big financial donor to the dinners, along with the Koppel-Big Beaver Sportsmen’s Association, Miller said. She posts a list in the church of needed canned goods and supplies for the events, and the church members will pick things from the list and donate a lot of them, she said, adding, “it’s been like that for years.”
