Wampum council, during its December meeting, adopted an ordinance establishing rules and regulations for the planting of street trees on public and private property, and the rights of the borough to remove said trees if not in compliance.
Under the ordinance, no tree shall be planted upon a public street, highway, avenue or other public area within five feet of a driveway, with no new shade tree to be planted within ten feet of a curb or public sidewalk.
Shrubs and bushes along borough streets must be set back two feet from the inside of a sidewalk onto private property. No shrubs or bushes are allowed on any borough street, avenue, alley or right of way.
No street tree can be planted closer than 25 feet from any street corner, measuring from the point of the newest intersection, curb or curb line clearances at eight feet in front of and to the sides of a fire hydrant, with a four feet clearance to the rear of the hydrant.
A street tree cannot be planted within 15 lateral feet of any overhead utility wire, unless its maximum height is 15 feet, and cannot be planted over or within five lateral feet of any underground water line, sewer line, transmission line or other utility.
It is illegal to plant any Carolina Poplar or willow tree within the lines of any street or sidewalk within 100 feet of any sewer line.
Under the new ordinance, the borough has the right to plant, prune, maintain and remove any trees, plants and shrubs within the right of way of all streets, avenues and alleys to ensure public safety.
Shade trees must be trimmed so that the minimum clearance where they overhang over any public walking spot is ten feet, and the minimum clearance for public streets is 14 feet.
Dead or diseased trees on private property must be removed, at the owner’s expense, within 45 days of being notified by the borough. If not removed, the borough will do it and the owner will have to reimburse the borough.
