A Wall of Honor featuring local veterans debuted Monday at Rhodes Estates in New Castle.
"It's just our way of giving back to show the legacy that they've left behind, so it's really nice," said Pam Baldwin, who serves as admissions coordinator for Rhodes Estates. "They're all excited, all of them."
The wall honors all of the assisted living facility's 13 veterans who served in the Navy, Army and Marine Corps.
"It's an honor to be honored," said Isaac George, 98, whose photo is featured on the wall.
George served in the Army Corp from 1939 until 1944, and is a Pearl Harbor survivor.
Although exact numbers are unknown, there are roughly only 2,000 Pearl Harbor survivors alive today.
On the wall next to George's photo is a photo of Ralph Russo, who is 102-years-old. Russo served in the Army from 1941 until 1945.
"We must always remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, and we also have to be thankful for those who do return," said Rep. Chris Sainato, who made a speech at the event.
"We've been planning it for a while now," said TJ George, Rhodes Estates' administrator. "We thought Veteran's Day would be the best time to present it."
The staff had been collecting photos over the past month in preparation for the reveal.
"Most of the families had something, some sort of memorabilia, from their time in the military," TJ George said.
Baldwin said when they began to collect photos, John Wiseman, a medic for the Navy from 1941 until 1946, could not supply any photos from his service due to a house fire. The staff instead took a current photo of him to add to the wall.
While most of the photos are head shots, one on the top shelf, TJ George said, is a photo from the day Donald Capots went off to war. Capots' father and little brother are also in the photo.
Capots served in the Navy and the Marines from 1948 until 1952.
As well as the vets, 31 military wives who live at the facility were also recognized.
Although debuted on Veteran's Day, the installation will be a permanent exhibit at the entrance of facility.
"It's been great," said TJ George. "They've been gathering over there all morning trying to figure out, if they can't read the caption, who's who in the photo. They've enjoyed it."
