Prayer generally is done in silence — unless you’re trying to do it on a city street.
Indeed, when more than two dozen people set out Friday on Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual Good Friday Prayer Walk through downtown New Castle, the words of the designated supplicants often were overpowered by the roars of trucks, buses and motorcycles or even the sirens of an emergency vehicle.
And the Rev. Erin Betz Shank loved it.
“This service is very special to me because we are in the midst of whom we are praying for,” the pastor of Trinity Episcopal said. “The noise, the honking, the fire department, the sirens, people shouting ‘Praise God’ at us from their cars as they’re driving by — all of those things together remind us who our prayers are for, and that God is in the midst of all the hustle and bustle and the craziness and the noise.”
With a cross being carried before them, 27 people left Trinity on a one-hour, approximately 1.5-mile sojourn, stopping to pray at multiple sites throughout the business district. Among the people, institutions and topics for which they prayed were city and county government, prosperity and economic development in the city, police and first responders, and those mourning the loss of loved ones.
In a departure from previous walks – and this one was the first since 2019, following two years of pandemic cancellations – those who led the selected Scripture and prayers for each site had not been pre-determined. Instead, Betz Shank asked for volunteers prior to the beginning of the walk.
“I just decided this year, kind of what we learned from COVID is that we just roll with things,” she said. “It will be what it will be; the Spirit will call upon us when we need people.
“So this year I just asked, ‘Who feels like they would like to participate?’ and I think it was much better that way. And it makes it even more of a community event.”
Margie Kerr, taking part for the first time, not only prayed for those in the county jail during a stop at Riverwalk Park, but she also took a turn carrying the cross at the head of the procession.
“I always wanted to go to the three-hour service that New Castle used to have, but New Castle doesn’t have it any more,” she said. “I wanted to do something, and I came (to Trinity) for the (March 11) Praying for the Ukraine service and I really liked it, so I thought ‘this is something I want to be a part of.'
“I think it was really nice,” she said of the walk, “and our city needs a lot of prayer."
Adam Edgerton, who attends Grace United Methodist Ministry, also learned of Friday’s event while attending the Ukraine service last month. Like Kerr, he, too, became a participant in the walk, praying at the City Rescue Mission and carrying the cross for several blocks.
He hadn’t expected those responsibilities, but added that they enriched the experience for him.
“It was an honorable and sacrificial experience,” he said, “and a blessed experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.