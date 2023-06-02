New Castle News reporter Debbie Wachter’s first-place prize in the statewide Keystone Media Awards headlined the newspaper’s wins in reporting, opinion writing and audio and video podcasts.
Wachter won first place in the news feature category for her December story “Meals on wheels volunteers 99 and 85 fill a needed purpose” about Wallace King and Robert Foht, next-door neighbors in New Wilmington who volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
The News captured two second-place awards and two honorable mention nods. The News competes in Division IV against multi-day publications with circulation under 10,000 in the statewide award sweepstakes honoring the best of Pennsylvania’s print, digital and broadcast journalism produced in 2022.
Editor Pete Sirianni picked up the second-place awards for sports columns on Luann Grybowksi leading the Neshannock girls basketball team to a state title, the New Castle High School boys basketball’s double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game and the hazing scandal within the Mohawk football team. The Mohawk hazing column was also honored in the opinion columns category.
Sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr.’s tribute column to his mother “A mother’s love, values, memories will be cherished forever” as well as thoughts on the WPIAL’s decision-making and Union High School winning baseball and softball championships on the same day.
“The Tipoff Show,” hosted by Poniewasz and Larry Kelly and edited by Sirianni, was an honorable mention in the podcast category. Kelly and his Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George law firm sponsors the show. It’s the third straight year the weekly basketball podcast has been honored by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
This year, 2,623 entries were received from 139 Pennsylvania news organizations. Entries in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions were judged by journalists in Michigan. Awards will be presented during the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon on Nov. 1 in conjunction with the News Media Business Summit at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.