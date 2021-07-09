Vouchers available at farmers market

Food vouchers will be distributed Saturday at the first day of the city’s farmers market.
The vouchers, available one per person, will be given away by Henry Karki from the Lawrence Beaver Farm Bureau. Vouchers are to be used for produce, meats, eggs and cheese.
The vouchers come from funding by the state farm bureau in an effort to promote the business and economic and educational interests.
They can also be redeemed by mail by writing to Amanda McDowell c/o Lawrence Beaver Farm Bureau, 346 Mount Air Road, New Castle, Pa. 16102. They expire Dec. 31.
The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the corner of East and East Washington streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.