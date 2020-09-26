Stephanie M. Gennock, 88, of New Castle passed away the evening of Sept. 20, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mrs. Gennock was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in New Castle. She was the daughter of the late Constance and Christina (Zych) Gozewski. She was married to the late John "Rags" N. Gennock. He …