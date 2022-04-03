Lawrence County voters will have no shortage of options when they visit the polls for May’s primary election.
In Pennsylvania’s closed primary system, in which only registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to vote in races, both parties each have large candidate pools running for U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor as well as a handful of local House of Representative races on May 17.
With last month’s filing deadline, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine is officially the only local incumbent politician who will face a primary challenge from within his own party. Meanwhile, three candidates are running to face off against state Rep. Chris Sainato for the state House seat that covers the City of New Castle as well as most of Lawrence County.
Two Democrats are running against each other for the right to face U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly in November’s race for a seat in Washington, D.C. Voters also have plenty of options for Pennsylvania’s governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate and county party committees.
There will be no questions on the primary ballot, therefore meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in May. The general election is Nov. 8.
STATE HOUSE
Redistricting in Lawrence County changed a few boundaries and will now only be represented by two in Harrisburg after Rep. Parke Wentling’s portion of Lawrence County was absorbed by Rep. Chris Sainato’s 9th Legislative District. Sainato, a Democrat who represents the City of New Castle and much of Lawrence County, is seeking another term after being elected in 1995. Republicans will choose who he runs against — either Marla Gallo Brown, Nick Kerin or Darryl Audia.
There are no Democrats filed to run in the primary for the new 8th Legislative District, which encompasses the southern portion of Lawrence County, including the Lawrence County half of Ellwood City, and parts of western Butler County. State Rep. Aaron Bernstine is the incumbent, but will run against challengers Eric Ditullo and John Kennedy.
STATE SENATE
In redistricting, Lawrence County will now be served by a state senator from the 50th District. State Sen. Michele Brooks, who previously served an area that included parts of Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Warren counties, is running for re-election on the Republican side. Meanwhile, Rianna Czech is the lone Democrat running for the position.
U.S. HOUSE
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler, is running for a seventh term in Congress. His 16th District includes all of Lawrence, Mercer, Erie and Crawford counties and part of Butler County. Registered Democrats will choose who Kelly goes up against in November — either Rick Telesz, a Volant soybean farmer featured in advertisements for President Joe Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election, or Erie County businessman Dan Pastore.
U.S. SENATE
Eleven candidates — four Democrats and seven Republicans — are currently running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey, who announced he is retiring when his term ends. Among the Democrats, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is ahead in polls over Beaver County Congressman Conor Lamb, while Malcolm Kenyatta and Alex Khalil trail. Kevin Baumlin has since dropped out of the race. The Republican race is as tight as ever with Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Carla Sands, David McCormick, Sean Gale and George Bochetto set to appear on the ballot.
GOVERNOR
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the lone Democrat on the ballot and has endorsed Pittsburgh Rep. Austin Davis as his would-be lieutenant governor. Things aren’t so simple on the GOP side, with another wide-open field of Doug Mastriano, Lou Barletta, Dave White, Joe Gale, Bill McSwain, Jake Corman, Melissa Hart, Charlie Gerow and Dr. Nche Zama among the nine running for the position to replace term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Three Democrats are running for the state’s second-in-command post, including Davis. Philadelphia Rep. Brian Sims and Ray Sosa are the other candidates. New Castle Mayor Chris Frye is among nine Republicans running for the post, while other candidates include Clarice Schillinger, Teddy Daniels, Rick Saccone, Carrie Lewis DelRosso, Russ Diamond, John Brown, James Earl Jones and Jeff Coleman.
