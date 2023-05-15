All voters in Tuesday's primary can vote for the their respective school boards.
Voters will select five candidates Tuesday to move to November's ballot. Candidates can cross-file, meaning their names will be on both the Democrat and Republican's primary ballots. The candidates in all of the school board races have all cross-filed, with the exception of one in the Wilmington Area School Board race.
Additionally, Enon Valley residents will vote for candidates for the Blackhawk School District. The Ellwood City Area School District also has Ellwood City voters in Beaver County, and the Wilmington Area School District has some voters in Wilmington Township, Mercer County. For each election, the votes from both counties are tallied together for the results of both the primary and the November general election.
The candidates seeking office in the eight school board races are:
•New Castle Area School Board — Brandon R. Cherozzi; incumbent Anna Pascarella; Dwayne Evans; incumbent Kenny Rice; incumbent Marco A. Bulisco; Anthony L. Ross; George Gabriel; Robert Farris; Gary Filippone; Terry A. Masters; Jamee Carr; incumbent Karen Humphrey.
•Ellwood City Area School Board — Jean Biehls, incumbent; Gary Rozanski, incumbent; Jennifer Tomon, incumbent; Erica Sutkowski Gray, incumbent, and Kevin M. Boariu.
•Laurel School Board — Laurel Brest, Amy Sunseri, Philip Ketzel, Sheri Eldredge and S. Seth Hill.
•Mohawk Area School Board — James McKim, incumbent, Mark G. Solley, incumbent; Sherry J. Patton, incumbent; Mark E. Hiler, incumbent; and Ian D. Baker
•Neshannock Township School Board — Joy Measel, Dawn Mozzocio, Mark Hasson, incumbent; John Lambo, Michael Vatter, incumbent; and Kelly Corey, incumbent.
•Shenango Area School Board — Merle A. Glass, incumbent; Jennifer Cox, Douglas Chris Columbus, incumbent; Jeana M. Colella, incumbent, and John Patsy Colella Jr., incumbent.
•Union Area School Board — Dr. Michael Hink, incumbent; Chaz A. Macri, Richard A. Mangino Jr., John Pacella, incumbent and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester, incumbent.
•Wilmington Area School Board — Carol Shaw Harris, incumbent; Vanessa Russo, incumbent; Mike Crawford, Joe Kollar and Jessica Cubellis, all cross-filed; and Jeff Larson, Republican.
