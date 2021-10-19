Kits for poll workers are being prepared for each voting precinct, poll workers are trained, and mail-in and absentee ballots are being mailed and returning steadily, according to staff members from, the county elections office.
The general election is Nov. 2, and according to the office workers and the commissioners, the process is running smoothly.
The Lawrence County commissioners commended the elections staff and the late Ed Allison for the preparation work that has been done. Allison, 64, died Sept. 2.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel reported at the commissioners meeting Tuesday that decisions are still being made about whether a drop box will be available for absentee and mail-in ballots. The decision will rest with the board of elections, which has not yet scheduled a pre-election meeting.
Completed ballots meanwhile can be mailed to the elections office or taken in person to the elections office on the first floor of the courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Voters are reminded to place their ballots into the secrecy envelopes inside the outer envelopes, in order for them to be counted and to preserve their anonymity as voters.
Commissioner Dan Vogler credited Allison for educating the elections office staff for learning how to prepare for and run the elections in his absence.
Allison died still holding the title of director of elections. He was known to be in his office up until two weeks before he died, getting things in order for the elections and instructing his staff.
The workers also held meetings with him at his home and by phone when he no longer was able to go to work.
“They’re all following through with that,” Vogler said Tuesday of Allison’s training.
“They are all a dedicated group of people,” Spielvogel agreed.
For people who plan to go to the polls to vote, they may view the sample ballots on the county’s website at www.co.lawrence.pa.us. They should focus the arrow on the Departments header, drop down to Voter Services, click on it, and scroll down about halfway to find the ballots for each precinct in the county.
