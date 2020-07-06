(Second of three parts)
It was a focal point of a presidential election 28 years ago, and some local voters believe it will be again in 2020.
“The economy, stupid.”
The phrase was one of three campaign messages coined by James Carville, a strategist for Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992, during a time of recession, and it helped Clinton go on to unseat Republican President George H. W. Bush.
Now, what had been seen as a rallying economy under President Donald Trump has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and come November, voters will need to decide whether Trump or his Democratic opponent Joe Biden will be the better choice to resurrect it.
David P. Gaibis, 83, a lifelong Democrat and a retired long-haul trucker, believes that whoever is elected will have his work cut out for him, as he doesn’t think the economy was all that stable even before crashing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That $1,200 (stimulus) is gone,” he said. “People are really hurting. We live in the richest country in the world and people who are working are hurting. I can’t understand that. That might be because of wages. Nobody wants to pay any decent wages anymore.”
Ed Fosnaught, a former county commissioner and retired employee from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, believes that Trump is the better-qualified person to lead the country out of the coronavirus and economic slump.
“Biden is probably more pleasant and more likable than Donald Trump, but that’s where his qualifications end,” said the 74-year-old who has belonged to both major political parties at different times. “His positions of stopping the use of all fossil fuels and healthcare for illegal aliens would be devastating. They would cause loss of jobs, loss of businesses, and (would) revert back to (the country) being dependent on foreign energy sources.”
If economic indicators continue to show positive results, the president will win with a comfortable margin, Fosnaught predicted. If not, the election could be close. And while he believes that a complete recovery by the end of the year or early 2021 is optimistic, he does foresee a re-elected Trump having the economy back to pre-pandemic levels before 2021 is over.
Harry A. Flannery, an independent and an attorney with the law firm of Flannery Seltzer Harper & Palmer, has a similar view. He doesn’t see the economy recovering quickly from the pandemic shutdowns, based on the trillions of dollars printed to, in effect, save the economy.
“It will be years before the economy can fully recover from the financial devastation caused by the onslaught of the coronavirus,” he said, adding that he believes the closing down of the economy, coupled with the stay at home orders, were unnecessary.
He believes that neither Trump nor Biden would be qualified to lead the nation out of the dual coronavirus and economic crises.
“We as Americans really have done a number as far as the selection process for our next president,” he observed. “The Democrats have failed to deliver a formidable, competent candidate, and the Republicans are saddled with the most non-presidential president in our recent history.”
Republican Diane Marcella, 81, of Neshannock Township, remains firmly in the Trump camp, believing he is the more qualified candidate to lead the nation during the dual crises.
“He isn’t a politician, but rather a businessman,” she said, although she concedes that she is unsure whether Trump’s two-to-three year estimate for an economic bounce back is accurate “because those who analyze the numbers aren’t so sure themselves.”
PANDEMIC
As for the pandemic itself, opinions also are split on how well the Trump administration has handled it.
Lifelong Democrat James Cherozzi, a retired postal worker, is one who questioned the president’s leadership.
“It wasn’t handled well in the very beginning,” Cherozzi said of the pandemic. “There was a four- or-five week delay because it was sort of overlooked or wasn’t taken serious enough. It probably could have saved a lot of lives.”
Cherozzi said he wears a mask in public and is annoyed when other customers or store employees don’t wear one.
“I think it starts at the top,” Cherozzi said. “The man in charge doesn’t wear a mask. The vice president doesn’t wear a mask. He can lead a lot by example. It’s a simple thing to do. If it doesn’t save you, it’s going to save someone else.”
Marcella would rate the president’s response to the pandemic as “80 to 100 percent effective”. Business shutdowns and quarantines were not an overblown precaution, Marcella said, as she wears her mask with each trip to the grocery store.
Fosnaught, too, believes the federal government responded appropriately, based on the information it had available. He acknowledged that residents of nursing homes and senior facilities were not adequately protected, but said that the responsibility for that lies with state health officials.
“Having said that, though, I think the shutdown should have ended much earlier than it did in all states, except maybe New York,” he went on. “Once it was determined that healthy people are generally not at risk of serious effects of the disease, they should have been allowed to return to work, and businesses should have been allowed to reopen.”
Flannery said the federal government was “ too slow and disorganized in responding.”
“The Trump administration has had a fixation on re-election concerns and economic measures that took precedence over buckling down and timely and adequately preparing to protect the American public,” he said, adding that had the issue been handled promptly and appropriately, there would have been no need for a partisan fight over when and how to reopen the country.”
THE ELECTION
So, who ya got?
“Nov. 3 will be a curious election to watch,” Fosnaught commented, noting that several members of Congress who voted to impeach the president serve in districts that Trump won in 2016.
“There are some challengers with strong resumes running against them,” he said. “If the president can retain or improve on the numbers he had in those districts, Congress could go to the Republicans.”
Gaibis said he isn’t a huge fan of Biden, but thinks that the former vice president will unify America. He believes Barack Obama tried to unify the country, but only had two years of a majority in the House and Senate.
“As far as I’m concerned, they’re all too old,” Gaibis said. “Biden, Trump and Bernie (Sanders). We need some young people in there.”
One of Gaibis’s concerns is who Biden picks as a running mate. He favors Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Marcella, who has been a Republican for about 60 years, admits she has voted for Democrats in the past, but said her voting preferences are based in her pro-life views. The former president of the New Castle chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child will vote for Trump.
With his background working for the post office, Cherozzi thinks Trump is making mail-in voting an unfounded issue before the Nov. 3 general election. He said he voted by mail in the primary election and will be having hip-replacement surgery in the fall and could vote by mail then, too.
“There’s never been an issue and I don’t think there will be an issue this time,” he said.
Allowing that he may not vote for either Biden or Trump, Flannery said how voters perceive the November election may well influence its outcome.
“If it hinges on ‘socialism versus taking away the American dreams and the founding fathers’ ideas of government under God,’ it appears that Republicans offer the continuation of the American ideals that have made us what and who we are,” he said. “Yet Republicans need to strive to address the medical needs of all Americans and assure equal opportunities for all.
“No American should go to sleep at night hungry or without adequate shelter.”
(News reporters Debbie Wachter, Pete Sirianni and Maria Basileo contributed to this report.)
